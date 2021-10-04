With DDMA's restrictions, Durga Puja premises in Delhi to miss festive vibe

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

As cotton clouds gather in the topaz blue skies, and the scent of shiuli (night-flowering jasmine) and kaash phool (kans grass) gets stronger, Bengalis have started yearning for the experience of pujo pujo gondho (Bengali for 'the fragrance of Puja in the air'), with Durga Puja around the corner (October 11-15).

However, just like 2020, Delhi's quintessential para (Bengali for locality) - Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) - is missing that festive vibe for the second consecutive year.

Locals not feeling it

"Usually, by this time, the pandals are almost ready, with the lights fixed. But again this year, it will be an 'invisible' Durga Puja. There is hardly any enthusiasm. Last year, no one could meet. May be this year, those who are vaccinated will host family get-togethers at their place," said Asitava Bose, a CR Park resident, while sipping a cup of evening tea at Market 2.

A majority of Bengalis stay at the East Bengali Displaced Person (EBDP) area, which hosts some of the city’s most prominent pujas. "Celebrations in Delhi can never match those in Kolkata in West Bengal, but in northern India, the city's puja is quite prominent," noted resident Kaustav Roy, adding, "People used to come from Chandigarh to see the pandals. But since last year, it has been so empty; there is no Pujo adda (gathering)".

And what is Durga Puja without rolls' corners, ghugni stalls, fish fries and mutton biryanis. As per the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA) order, pandals are not permitted to have stalls in the premises.

"These five days of puja are all about food, adda and fun. When you cannot have the first two inside the pandal, where is the fun? I was expecting some relaxations this year. But I understand the pandemic is not over so precautions have to be taken," stated Satarupa Sanyal, a third-year DU student.

Anticipated DDMA orders

While DDMA has allowed committees to organise pandals on open grounds, many prominent associations have opted to use temples or other indoor spaces. "We had anticipated that DDMA would make the last minute announcements, and like last year, we already shifted to Sanatan Dharam Mandir in GK II. We have close to 200-250 members, and we have asked them to visit in batches. There is also live streaming of the puja. We even got a small idol made by artist Avra Sengupta from Asansol," said Samir Banerjee, GK II Durgotsab committee member.

Abhijit Bose, Chairman of Arambagh Durga Puja Association, had pre-planned similar celebrations before DDMA’s announcements. "Last year, we moved out of the usual open grounds to Narayan Satsang Mandir, which we are using again this year after following all COVID protocols. This time, it is also compulsory for committee members and their guests to get vaccinated," he stated.

Narayan Dey, general secretary of Mela Ground puja committee, said that they are opting for 'ghot pujo' (pot worship) instead of idol, and that too only on the day of Ashtami. "We were expecting such DDMA orders and had decided in advance to not install any pandal this year, and not have any bhog or prasad either. Not more than 20 members will be present at the same time at the puja," he said.

However, Robin Bose, general secretary, Kashmere Gate Durga Puja, wishes the DDMA orders had come earlier. "Pujo means 'hoi-hullor' (fun and joy), but that vibe is totally missing. Ours is the oldest puja in Delhi. Our idol is based on a traditional model, which makes it special. Pre pandemic times, we used to see a huge rush. Many Bengalis living here for over 40 years, look up to this puja and always want to get involved in the five-day celebrations. But that cannot happen this year. Maybe if the order had come a month ago, we could have made better arrangements," said Bose.

In East Delhi, around 22 organisers are going ahead with small scale idol worship, informed Mrinal Biswas, General Secretary, Miloni Club MV Phase 1. He added no rituals would be compromised, but no cultural activities or bhog distribution would be organised.

Pujo vibes missing

The second wave that had a devastating impact in the national capital, claimed many lives in the CR Park belt, which was another reason for organisers to keep the festival low-key. "We lost many loved ones earlier this year, and we miss their company. Many families are affected. So that excitement for puja is not coming from the heart. We will organise a candle light march before the puja in their memory," added Banerjee, as a tear drop trickled down from his eyes.

A customary part of pujo celebration is bhog — a khichdi made from rice and lentils and vegetables first offered to Goddess Durga. Pre pandemic times, the bhog was offered to all visitors at the pandal. Now, it is distributed to only restricted committee members of pandal associations.

"We will distribute bhog to 350 people. It is a real problem to scale down Durga Puja because everyone wants to attend it, and help out," Banerjee noted. Durga Puja takes place in October or late September but the preparations begin months in advance.

"Our first meeting for the puja happens in July, and from then on, we begin our work. Our idol was not brought from anywhere, but made inside the puja premises. There used to be a lot of enthusiasm and motivation involved, and song and dance rehearsals for the cultural programmes… All of this went away since the last year," observed Bose.

However, looking at the glass half full, Bose says he has got a breather in organising the puja on a small scale, as the celebration has given him more homely vibes. "Earlier, I was always on toes looking after VIP visitors or ministers throughout the five days. But last year, I got to spend more time organising the festival, and could connect more to the rituals and whole process of worship," he stated.

Safety first

Many of the organisers this year have made vaccination of members compulsory to be a part of the five-day festival. Bose informed that last year the committee had spent around Rs 3 lakh for maintaining COVID safety protocols, including sanitizers, masks, and even RT-PCR tests of attendees.

"As a responsible organiser, we have this duty to ensure that no flaws or mistakes come from our side that may lead to any surge of COVID cases. Even one vaccine dose is fine, or else a negative RT-PCR test," he said.

Though the celebration of the festival has been scaled low yet due to lack of sponsors, most committees are eyeing for individual donations. "If earlier we spent Rs 35 lakh, now it is Rs 5 lakh. There is hardly any sponsorship," said Mrinal Biswas.

Banerjee said that the budget was reduced to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 30 lakh, and local residents were the ones who contributed handsomely. Bose noted that only Kashmere Gate Durga Puja members contributed to the puja. The pandal didn’t look at crowdfunding, as many families have been financially affected due to COVID-19.

Idol-makers badly hit

The makeshift tent usually erected inside Kali Bari in CR Park for making idols was almost deserted. Only four artists came here to stay this time, and till now have made 15 idols, ranging between small to medium sizes.

Just up from his afternoon siesta, Govind Nath dips his thin brush in black ink, and outlines Durga's eyes. In between applying the brushstrokes, he goes on to talk about how badly the pandemic has hit the artists who travel every year from Bengal to the national capital to sell their art and earn some money.

"Just one week left, and we have received only four orders. Plus, the cost of idols was cut in half. Earlier, we charged around Rs 30,000 for small idols and upto Rs 80,000 for the larger ones. But this year, we are starting from Rs 10,000 and going upto Rs 30,000. It is a huge loss as most of us rely on the income from Durga Puja for the whole year. We have families to feed. I hope the situation will be better next year," noted Nath.

DDMA’S pointers for city PUJOS

DDMA has asked the Health Department to ensure availability of beds, medicines, oxygen, etc., and enhance the pace and coverage of vaccination through Mobile Vaccination units & IEC activities, with a special focus on vulnerable population.