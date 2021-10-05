Commuters travelling to and from Ghaziabad face traffic woes as farmers block roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The commuters travelling to and from Ghaziabad faced problems as the traffic movement at the National Highway-24 were closed in the peak morning office hour on Monday due to the farmers protest.

The farmers held a protest at the Ghazipur border, demanding arrest and action in the Lakhimpur accident where 8 people including farmers have been killed. Besides, several student unions such as AISA, SFI among others held a protest in at Jantar Mantar, halting the traffic movement.

Delhi Traffic Police further made several diversions to facilitate the commuters. "Due to barricading by Ghaziabad police at NH-24 and NH-9, following diversion is being done. NH-24 has been closed. The diversion has been made for commuters coming from Ghaziabad to take Akshardhan flyover towards Noida and Vikas Marg," said Delhi Traffic Police.

The other diversions were made from Road 57 towards Hasanpur Karkarin Mor for Shahdhara, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad. Another one was from the round about Ghazipur towards Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad via road 56 for Ghaziabad.

"Commuters can also take Murga Mandi towards Nala Road up to UP Gate Ghaziabad for Vaishali’ Vasundhara, Ghaziabad via paper market," said the traffic police. The traffic movement was later reopened after 3 pm.