Delhi government sends show-cause notice to Sri Ganga Ram hospital over admission of EWS patients

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Delhi has issued a show-cause notice to Sri Ganga Ram Hospital over irregularities regarding admission of economically weaker section (EWS) patients, said sources.

The show cause notice was issued after the DGHS found the replies from the hospital not satisfactory. The DGHS invoked Clause 14.1 of the schedule appended to rule 14 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules 2011.

The matter was brought into limelight by Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi who had been writing letters and highlighting the gross violations of the EWS norms by the hospital. As per sources, the hospital allegedly denied admission of EWS patients even when 95 per cent out of 68 beds reserved for EWS patients were vacant.

The MLA raised issues about the facility not granting power/permission to the govt liaison officer to manage the affairs pertaining to EWS patients at the hospital, multiple unnecessarily hurdles faced by the EWS patients for the card renewal, refusal of treatment to EWS category patients citing

Covid-19 as an excuse.

The hospital however denied such allegations stating that they are false statements. “The allegations in the notice are not true. The hospital authorities are replying to the issues raised and hope the misunderstanding, if any should be resolved soon,” said the hospital administration.

According to an order by the Supreme Court, the private hospitals across the city that have acquired land at cheaper rates have to reserve 10 per cent of their in-patient department capacity and 25 per cent out-patient department for the free treatment of poor patients.