Delhi's 'Winter Action Plan' to have early warning system to battle pollution

The city government's Winter Action Plan, which is likely to be unveiled on Tuesday, will have an early warning system to combat different levels of air pollution during a particular period of time.

Published: 05th October 2021

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government's Winter Action Plan, which is likely to be unveiled on Tuesday, will have an early warning system to combat different levels of air pollution during a particular period of time. 

Based on the past five years average of PM 2.5 concentrations, the pollution potential of every upcoming fortnight was analysed and accordingly a micro-action plan would be implemented each fortnight from October to February next year.

Senior officials in the environment department said that unlike past years, targeted interventions were planned based on data analysis of PM 2.5 - the most prominent pollutant in Delhi's air - of the past five years. 

As per the analysis, the fortnight from November 1-15 saw pollution levels peaking with the average concentration value falling under the 'severe' category. This is usually the period when the changes in meteorology such as onset of winter and slowing down of winds coincide with Diwali pollution.  

"We have conducted a data analysis of the past five years to identify the pollution potential of every fortnight, and accordingly specific plans have been with the help of all departments as well as civic agencies," said a senior official. 

He added that action plans were received by all other departments and would be merged into the winter action plan. "Clear deadlines for each fortnight were given to all departments to control sources of pollution such as waste burning, road dust, among others. Different teams will be deployed to carry out inspections," he said.

Nearly 500 personnel would be out on the roads for checking PUC of vehicles. Besides, 64 stretches with major traffic jams were identified for streamlining, said officials. Officials said the action plan will go on along with the Graded Response Action Plan. Over the past few years, the GRAP came into effect on October 15 and lasted till March-end. 

