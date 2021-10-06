STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government sanctions Rs 79.48 crore for hybrid hearing in trial courts 

During the hearing, the bench observed, “The bird view is that if at all the third wave of the pandemic comes, people will not be required to go to courts and the hybrid system will be put in place.”

Justice, court, judge

The court also directed the Centre, represented through standing counsel Anil Soni, to file an affidavit disclosing the steps taken by it to facilitate hybrid hearings. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government informed Delhi High Court on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, that it had sanctioned Rs 79.48 crore to set up infrastructure for hybrid hearings in the seven district courts in the national capital. 

The court however sought to know the exact time when the system would be in place at the trial courts, as the purpose of this exercise is to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to advocates and litigants in case of a third wave of the pandemic. 

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh directed the government to place on record its status report regarding sanctioning Rs 79.48 crore for setting up infrastructure for hybrid system in the subordinate courts. The court also said the status report shall contain details of the amount as well as a chart showing items that have been approved or not by the government. It said the report be filed within three days and listed the matter for further hearing on October 18.

The court also directed the Centre, represented through standing counsel Anil Soni, to file an affidavit disclosing the steps taken by it to facilitate hybrid hearings in tribunals.

