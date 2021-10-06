STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC finds nothing amiss in Twitter’s IT new rules 

Last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had told the court that Twitter has appointed CCO, RGO, and Nodal Contact Person in compliance with the new IT Rules.

Published: 06th October 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Logo

Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi High Court on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, closed proceedings in a petition alleging non-compliance of new Twitter IT Rules by saying that ‘nothing remained’ in view of the Central government being satisfied with the micro-blogging platform appointing a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and Nodal Contact Person.   

Justice Rekha Palli further noted that Twitter has already dealt with the complaint raised by the petitioner – lawyer Amit Acharya – with regards to certain objectionable tweets and thus the petition has become infructuous. The judge also clarified that the petitioner was free to take legal recourse against the action taken by Twitter on his complaint against the allegedly objectionable tweets. 

'What remains in this? Nothing remains now. Prayers are satisfied. You challenge the order if you have a grievance,' observed the judge.

TAGS
Twitter IT rules Delhi High Court Chief Compliance Officer Resident Grievance Officer Nodal Contact Person
