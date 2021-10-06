Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot wants speed in RRTS Corridor work

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, reviewed the progress of the ongoing Regional (RRTS) corridor project and directed officials to speed up the construction work. He also urged them to conduct an independent audit of the entire plan to evaluate the on-ground feasibility of the project and ensure passengers from different modes travel seamlessly.

Gahlot said, “It is a matter of great pride that Delhi is developing as a transport hub, and despite the high density and restricted land availability; we are able to explore and optimise land usage without compromising the vehicular movement. But to us, pedestrian and passenger safety is the highest priority and NCRTC has been advised to conduct an independent audit for pedestrian and commuter safety and circulation within and around the stations.”