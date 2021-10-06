DU admission: No taker for course with 100% cut-off in off-campus colleges

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite a heavy rush for admissions to undergraduate courses in Delhi University on the second day, some of the off-campus colleges like Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) did not receive even a single application for admission to the BSc computer Science course for which they had announced 100 per cent cut-off.

Even a campus college like SGTB Khalsa, which had fixed 100 per cent cut-off for B.Com Programme saw zero admissions in the course. “A total of 120 admissions have been approved in the first two days. But, we did not have any admissions under the B.Com programme. We received applications for the course but the students were mostly from Science or Humanities streams due to which they could not make hundred per cent in best-of-four subjects,” said Principal Jaswinder Singh.

Khalsa College is planning to moderate the cut-offs in the second list by 1 or .75 per cent. SSCBS, which set a 100% cut-off for BSc Computer Science did not even receive a single application. “The rush is yet to come. Firstly, it is an off-campus college. Also, Ramjas College also offers BSc in Computer Science, so most of the students apply there. Once the seats are filled there, then the students opt for SSCBS. The percentage will drop slightly in the second cut-off list,” said Poonam Verma, SSCBS principal.

The students with a hundred per cent in BCc Computer Science are mostly going for Hansraj College. The college approved 13 admissions for the course against 58 seats. Among all the colleges which announced 100% cut-off, Hindu and SRCC received a large number of admissions on the second day, mostlys students from Kerala and other southern states’ boards.

Hindu College, which announced 100% cut-off for BA Political Science, saw over admissions with 82 total admissions in the course. The admission against the first cut-offs will continue till October 6. The students will get time till October 8 to pay the fees. The second cut off will be released on October 9.