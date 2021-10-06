‘Green war room’ to combat air pollution in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the winter season approaching, the Delhi government has registered an increase in number of pollution hotspots as compared to the last year. According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the revamped format of ‘Green Delhi War Room’ will monitor the pollution activities at these spots and take appropriate action as per requirement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led government launched the ‘Advanced Green War Room’ and ‘Green Delhi App’ on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, to combat pollution. A 21-member team has been formed for the room, which will work 24-hours a day for the entire winter season.

Through the Green Delhi app, citizens of the national capital can send pollution-related complaints to the Green War Room after which appropriate actions will be taken. “Last year 27 thousand complaints were received through the app, out of which more than 23 thousand have been resolved.

The app serves as a central point of coordination through which residents of the city, when encountered with pollution, can convey the complaint to this war room enabling the government to take further action” said Rai after the launch of the application.

In a technical advancement, the app can now be accessed by both android and IOS users. To ensure smooth functioning, Project Management Unit’s joint team has been set up for the war room.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Kejriwal, the government signed a MoU between IIT Kanpur and DPCC. It hopes to get interpretation of air quality, along with knowledge of molecular markers and

secondary organic and inorganic aerosols, the cost of this study is around `12 crores.