Monster Mayhem: Ducati's new Monster Range flagged off in India

The all-new Ducati Monster and Monster Plus launched at Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 11.24  lakh respectively.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ducati Monster range.

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

NEW DELHI; The all-new Ducati Monster range is out in India and customers can choose between the Monster and the Monster Plus variants. The bikes are all-new from the ground up and come in a light, compact form with that quintessential naked bike styling. 

It goes without saying that the bikes are built on a superbike derived frame that ensures that they remain capable riding machines that deliver an exhilarating ride experience. Powering the new Monster is a Testastretta 937 cc L-twin petrol engine with Desmod-romic distribution and it meets BS6 emission norms. The engine churns out a solid 111 hp of power and 93 Nm of torque. Compared to the older version, the new bike boasts of higher power output and this has resulted in an improvement in the ride dynamics department. 

An agile bike that has an efficient and reactive throttle response, the low-end torque also ensures that it is extremely easy to ride in the city or out on the highway on a nice long ride. The Monster range also benefits from Ducati’s new gearbox that comes with the quick up and downshift as standard.

Built on an aluminium front frame that replicates the same concept found on the Panigale V4, the entire chassis has been built light to reduce the overall weight of the bike and achieve a dry weight of just 166 kg. The new bikes also come with ABS Cornering, Traction Control and Wheelie Control. Other cool tech onboard includes Launch Control as well as three distinct riding modes that let you get the most out of the bikes.

