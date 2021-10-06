MP Sanjay Singh, other leaders arrested on their way to meet Lakhimpur Kheri victims' kin: AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the party’s MP Sanjay Singh and some other party leaders were arrested while trying to go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims killed during a farmers’ protest.

However, there was no statement on the issue by the authorities. The AAP in a tweet claimed that Singh was arrested along with other leaders. “Sanjay Singh was in custody in Biswan for 43 hours,” the party claimed and added that its workers took out a demonstration in Sitapur’s Biswan demanding justice for the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Singh tweeted saying that AAP leaders were not allowed to meet the victims’ families. “Leader of Opposition in Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema, party’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and MLA Baljinder Kaur have been arrested in Lakhimpur Police Lines,” said Singh.

Singh was sitting on a ‘dharna’ in Biswan when the state police stopped him while he was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday. Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the family members of the farmers.

In a letter, the AAP leader also urged Modi to take along with him leaders of all political parties. “I would urge you with folded hands that in this great hour of grief and sorrow, you should change your intention of organising any festival and visit Lakhimpur Kheri with the leaders of all the parties to meet family members of the farmers who were brutally crushed and murdered for no reason,” said Singh.