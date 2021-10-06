NOIDA authorities file complaint in Supertech towers case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) filed a complaint on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department for lodging an FIR against those involved in the illegal construction of Supertech twin towers. A total of 26 NOIDA officials, four directors of Supertech Group and two architects have been named as accused in the complaint, the officials said.

NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari confirmed the development and said the authority will be going ahead with demolition planning of the twin towers that have come up in Sector 93A of the city in violation of building norms.

The apex court, which had ordered the demolition of the under-construction 40-storey towers on August 31, on Monday quashed a “modification application” filed by Supertech Group. While delivering its August 31 verdict, SC had set a three-month timeline for NOIDA to raze down the towers.

Officials said the state vigilance department shall now lodge an FIR on the basis of the complaint and take action. On Sunday, the UP government said it suspended three more NOIDA officers over their role in the case, in addition to one officer already suspended.