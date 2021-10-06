STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not ok with suggestions on Lutyens’ Zone: Centre to Delhi HC

Senior Counsel for the petitioners contended that the rejection of the recommendation was malafide and without any due application of mind by the authorities. 

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre told the Delhi High Court that it had decided to not accept the recommendation made by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) on the exclusion of certain areas from the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. The Centre remanded the issue to the Commission for reconsideration. 

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the implementation of the recommendations, was informed by the counsel for the DUAC that now the meeting of the Commission was scheduled on October 7. 

Senior Counsel for the petitioners contended that the rejection of the recommendation was malafide and without any due application of mind by the authorities. “Issue is that they (Centre) are not accepting. As a court, we will hear the matter at length. We will have an idea after the Commission’s meeting,” the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on October 18.

Several plot owners and residents who are desirous of reconstructing or making alterations in the existing buildings have approached the high court seeking direction to the Ministry of Housing and Urban 
Affairs to implement the recommendations made by the Commission in 2019.

Delhi High Court Lutyens Bungalow Zone Delhi Urban Art Commission DUAC
