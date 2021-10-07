STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government invites applications from eateries serving liquor

The government has already allocated fresh licences to 850 vends for sale of liquor in 32 zones across the national capital.

Published: 07th October 2021

Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In alignment of its new excise policy that will kick start on November 17, the Delhi government on Monday invited applications from city hotels, clubs, motels, bars and restaurants for serving liquor.

The government has already allocated fresh licences to 850 vends for sale of liquor in 32 zones across the national capital. "The government will grant the licence in the form of L-15, L-16, L-17, L-19, L-20, L-21, L-28 and L-29 under new excise policy for the service at licenced premises for 'on-site consumption' (Indian and foreign liquor) in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the licencing year 2021-22," as per an order issued by the excise department.

The order asks applicants to download the forms from the excise department website and submit it with complete supporting documents. The licence categories for 'on-site consumption' are: service of Indian and foreign liquor in a hotel, motel, guest house to residents in their rooms (L15), bar/restaurant attached to a hotel (L16), independent restaurant (L17), independent restaurant located either in arrival or departure area of international airport (L19).

Other licence categories are service of liquor in a bar/dining car in a luxury train (L20), service/sale of liquor in a bar attached to a hotel located either in arrival or departure area of international airport (L21), club for serving or retired officers of government and armed forces (L29).

The licensees will be allowed to serve liquor in glasses or bottles while ensuring that it’s not taken outside the premises.

