Not taking foot off the pedal for oxygen delivery: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy of Delhi helps the government in setting up oxygen plants to avoid any future crisis.

"Despite a sharp drop in the rate of COVID-19 infection in the city, the Kejriwal government is working on war footing to strengthen the health infrastructure in view of the potential threat of the pandemic. The AAP is making the government hospitals self-sufficient to prevent any oxygen crisis in the future," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who inaugurated one PSA oxygen plant at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in East Delhi.

Sisodia said that the city witnessed an overwhelming demand for oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. On many such occasions, the hospitals faced shortage in supply of oxygen. To avoid such situation in future, the government is making hospitals self-sufficient to provide with the oxygen needs.

According to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, 27 oxygen plants of 31 metric ton capacity and two cryogenic oxygen refilling plants of 12 metric ton capacity have been established across government hospitals in the city.

Under the policy, several incentives are provided to the private sector in the field of setting up oxygen production plants, storage facilities and oxygen tankers. This policy will help in improving the availability of oxygen, which became a major constraint in handling the previous pandemic.

"Government is taking complete precaution regarding COVID-19 with festive season coming ahead. It has already put the Graded Response System in the public domain," said Jain. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed Ram Lila events to be held but with very strict protocols. The public celebration of Chatt Puja has already been banned.