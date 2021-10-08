Bid to bring back Golden Temple on list of replicas at Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Talks are on with senior Sikh leaders to ensure that the replica of the Golden Temple is also installed in the under-construction 'Bharat Darshan Park' at Punjabi Bagh that is expected to open by October end, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Thursday.

A controversy had erupted in late June over the construction of the Sikh shrine replica in the park built, following which it was removed. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that the replica of the temple being built at the park had been "dismantled" as it was against "Sikh decorum". He had also tweeted about it and shared pictures of the site.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan, however, said efforts are on to install the replica after due consensus after it was "removed" from its planned spot at the park. The park is in its last stage of completion. "It is themed on 'Unity and Diversity' and these artworks show utmost respect to our monuments and cultural heritage," he said, adding, the expenditure on this project is about Rs 16 crore.

"As far as the replica of the Golden Temple is concerned, talks are still on with senior Sikh leaders. We are seeking to build a consensus so that the replica, on which a lot of work has been done and resources spent, can be installed at the park," Suryan said.

Spread over eight acres, replicas of about 20 monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, are to be installed at the park.

Suryan said work on the 'Bharat Darshan Park' project was delayed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, but work is in full swing now.