STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bid to bring back Golden Temple on list of replicas at Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park

A controversy had erupted in late June over the construction of the Sikh shrine replica in the park built, following which it was removed.

Published: 08th October 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gurudwara management committee members and municipal workers bring down the replica of Golden Temple at Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh

Gurudwara management committee members and municipal workers bring down the replica of Golden Temple at Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Talks are on with senior Sikh leaders to ensure that the replica of the Golden Temple is also installed in the under-construction 'Bharat Darshan Park' at Punjabi Bagh that is expected to open by October end, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Thursday.

A controversy had erupted in late June over the construction of the Sikh shrine replica in the park built, following which it was removed. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that the replica of the temple being built at the park had been "dismantled" as it was against "Sikh decorum". He had also tweeted about it and shared pictures of the site.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan, however, said efforts are on to install the replica after due consensus after it was "removed" from its planned spot at the park. The park is in its last stage of completion. "It is themed on 'Unity and Diversity' and these artworks show utmost respect to our monuments and cultural heritage," he said, adding, the expenditure on this project is about Rs 16 crore.

"As far as the replica of the Golden Temple is concerned, talks are still on with senior Sikh leaders. We are seeking to build a consensus so that the replica, on which a lot of work has been done and resources spent, can be installed at the park," Suryan said.

Spread over eight acres, replicas of about 20 monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, are to be installed at the park.

Suryan said work on the 'Bharat Darshan Park' project was delayed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, but work is in full swing now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Darshan Park Punjabi Bagh Golden Temple Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp