Delhi government imposes fine of Rs 5 lakh on L&T for flouting anti-dust norms

The city government launched the anti-dust campaign on Thursday and it will continue till October 29.

Published: 08th October 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government under its anti-dust campaign on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on L&T for not complying with anti-dust norms at the Pragati Maidan tunnel under-construction site.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday paid a surprise visit at the construction site and found major violation of dust control norms at the site. "A show-cause notice has been issued to L&T. They have been given two days to adhere to the norms, failing which they will have to deposit the Rs 5 lakh penalty imposed for not complying with norms," Rai said in a statement.

Rai added that the Pragati Maidan site has dust lying all around. "The tarpaulin net has only been put up for show either in parts or is completely torn apart. The anti-smog gun doesn’t even have water in it. This shows they do not care about the norms," said Rai.

The city government launched the anti-dust campaign on Thursday. It will continue till October 29. Rai said 31 teams have been constituted to inspect construction sites and monitor the situation. Rai also launched a 'Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal' for online monitoring of dust-mitigation measures being undertaken by construction agencies.

The portal has been set up on directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that had last week asked governments of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan to establish a mechanism for online monitoring of measures being taken at construction sites to combat dust pollution.  

"All agencies, government or private, have to mandatorily adhere to all anti-dust norms. There is a check list of 27 norms, of which 14 are to be mandatorily followed by all construction agencies/house owners with construction on area more than 500 square metres," said Rai. He added that monitoring will start from November 1 by teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). 

Illegal dumping of garbage on roadsides/vacant land spots

  • Ring Road, Naraina Village (heavy dumping under flyover)  

  • Service lane from Left of Paschim Vihar West Metro Station to Punjabi Bagh Chowk  

  • Rajpur Road, Chhatarpur  

  • Near Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro Station, Camp No. 3  

  • Near Metro Pillar No. 57, Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh  

  • Near Nangloi Railway Metro Station  

  • Masoodpur, Sector B, Vasant Kunj  

  • Mehrauli post office Road, Mehrauli  

  •  Mahatma Gandhi Marg, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan  

  • Hamilton Road, Kashmere Gate  

  • Wazirabad Village  

  • Shastri Park Main Road  

  • KB Hedgewar Marg, Meera Bagh, Tilak Nagar  

  • Near Bahadurgarh bypass road, NH10, West Delhi  

  • Open dumping near Tikri Metro station gate  

  • Zakhira flyover (Downward side)  

  • Main Rohtak Road, near Shivaji Park metro station  

  • Idgah Road, Sadar Bazar

Illegal dumping of C&D waste on public land/near Yamuna floodplains

  • Wazirabad (Gali no.9)

  • Sri Aurobindo Marg, Police Training Centre, Adhchini

  • Subzi Mandi Railway Colony, Roshanara Bagh

  • Najafgarh Road

  • Industrial Estate, Block 10, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase II, Naraina (near Kirti Nagar Metro Station)

Burning of solid waste/plastic spots

  • Tooti Chowk, Aaram Bagh, Paharganj  

  • Sita Road chowk, Chandni Chowk  

  • Vivekanand Marg, Sector 1, R K Puram  

  • Nehru Vihar Crossing Bus Stand  

  • Madhur Road, Shahdara  

  • Kendriya Vidyalaya Road, Hastsal Village  

  • Madanpur Khadar main road, D-Block  

  • Raghu Nagar, Dabri

Burning of Biomass/garden waste

  • PTS Sri Aurobindo Marg, Block C, Adchini  

  • Dakshinpuri Extension, Block 18, Sector-6  

  • Khanpur Colony, Block C

  • Sector 2, RK Puram

  • Baba Gangnath Market, Munirka  

  • Mehrauli - Badarpur Road, Sector-1

