STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police personnel to get leaves to celebrate birthdays, wedding anniversaries with family

Officials said the move has come into immediate effect after the order dated October 7 was issued with the approval of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Published: 08th October 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police personnel will now get leaves to spend time with their families to celebrate birthdays and wedding anniversary among other important occasions of their lives, an official order has said.

Officials said the move has come into immediate effect after the order dated October 7 was issued with the approval of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

With this order, around 80,000 police personnel of the force will henceforth get leaves to spend time with their families to celebrate the importance occasions of their lives, officials said.

"It has been observed that on several occasions, police personnel are unable to spend time with their family members on important landmark occasions eg. birthdays of police personnel, spouse and their children as well as on their marriage anniversary," said the order undersigned by Mahesh Batra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Information Technology).

According to the order, police personnel will be granted 'a day rest' on their birthday, wedding anniversary, birthday of spouse as well as birthday of their children.

A senior police officer said, "The order is for the entire Delhi Police force and has been implemented with immediate effect. Each one of them will be definitely given a day off to celebrate the important events of their lives as per the order issued."

Welcoming the move, another senior police officer said "Every person has specific days in their lives which they would want to celebrate it with their respective families but due to emergencies or nature of the job, police personnel miss out on these occasions.

"But this is indeed a very good step especially for the field functionaries who will also now get a days off for important occasions."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Rakesh Asthana
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp