Ensure no teacher, staff allowed without at least one vaccine dose: Delhi govt to private schools

Published: 08th October 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as 'on leave'. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all private schools to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff are not allowed to attend school if they have not received the first dose of COVID-19, and treat their absence as being 'on leave', according to officials.

The Directorate of Education has asked all private schools to ensure that all teachers and school staff including transportation staff who have not received their jabs so far should be vaccinated by October 15, a senior DoE official said.

"Further, teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated, may not be allowed to attend the school and their absence may be treated as on leave," the official said.

It is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the country is threatened by the pandemic, the official said.

"In view of this, it is imperative that all private schools functioning in Delhi should ensure the vaccination of all their teachers, staff and other supporting staff immediately," the official added.

Last week, the DoE had directed all government schools to ensure that unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers will not be allowed to attend school.

The Delhi Diaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday notified that all Delhi government employees and teachers not having at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend their offices and workplaces from October 16.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab, it said.

