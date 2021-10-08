'Sanitation staff of Delhi civic bodies being used as BJP's personal workers', alleges AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday alleged that the sanitation staff of the civic agencies was being used by the BJP leaders as their own personal staff. That is the why there are many areas in the city which have remained in filth, alleged the party.

With the civic body polls getting closer, the attacks from the AAP against the BJP have become sharper and increased in frequency to push the ruling BJP into a corner. The party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is hoping to overthrow the BJP from the civic bodies, the position it has captured for the past 15 years.

According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, it was found during the party's MCD election campaign 'Aap ka MLA Aapke Dwar' that the most common problems plaguing the city were no maintenance of roads, non removal of garbage and the absence of sanitation workers appointed in different areas for cleaning the waste off the pathways and home fronts.

"The absence of all workers from their duty checkpoints is because of the reason that most of them are working for the leaders of the BJP municipal corporations, serving them tea and snacks, or washing their cars," said AAP's national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Calling the waste management and cleanliness of roads by the civic bodies as "pathetic", Bhardwaj further attacked the BJP saying: "The people of Delhi have given their 15 years to the BJP-led MCD and there has been zero to no change in the condition of Delhi whatsoever. We are visited by international visitors as well and it is pitiful to know-how Delhi welcomes them."