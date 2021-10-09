South Delhi Municipal Corporation to carry checking drive to curb dengue spread

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to control vector-borne diseases in schools and malls, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday carried out a massive checking drive. During the drive, SDMC's Public Health Department conducted inspections in as many as 807 schools and malls, out of which 100 were found to be breeding mosquitoes.

The department, while initiating the action, issued 71 notices and 19 challans in all four zones. Action against these schools and malls was taken under DMC (Malaria & VBD) Bye-Laws 1975. After a gap of two years, the national capital recorded high cases of dengue in the current year. Overall 340 dengue cases have been reported in the city this year till October 2, compared to 266 cases reported over the same period in 2020.

Schools where mosquito breeding was found were Holy Heart School in Manglapuri, SKV School in Kakrola, DAV Public School in Dwarka Sector 6, Shri Ram International School, Delhi Convent Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya in RK Puram Sector 8, SKV School in Vikaspuri, SKV School in Greater Kailash, among others.

Malls where mosquito breeding was found were Vegas Mall in Dwarka Sector-14, Vishal Mega Mart, Vardhman in Dwarka, Vishal Mega Mart C-133 in Panchsheel, etc. The Public Health Department has been conducting an awareness drive through newspapers and other mediums to control vector-borne diseases.

To tackle the diseases, public participation is also required. The department, in order to make people aware, has also displayed 200 banners, fixed 2,371 stickers and distributed 10,106 handbills.