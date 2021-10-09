Woman UPSC aspirant found hanging in Delhi's Rajender Nagar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in central Delhi's Rajender Nagar, police said on Saturday. Akanksha Mishra was found hanging from a ceiling fan, they said. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that the incident was reported around 11:50 pm on Friday and no suicide note was found at the spot.

The door of the house was found to be locked from inside, the officer said. Prima facie, there were no other external injuries on her body except the ligature marks on her neck, according to police. Chauhan said inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)