Yogesh Singh takes charge as new Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University

NEW DELHI: Yogesh Singh on Friday assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University and said that meeting all stakeholders and understanding the pressing issues facing the university will be his priority.

He also said that he will hold discussions with teachers and principals to see whether any changes need to be made to the cut-off system followed by DU for admissions. Singh, who is DU's 23rd VC, succeeds Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday approved relieving of Singh as Delhi Technological University VC to enable him to take charge of the new job. Singh said, "The vice-chancellor is not for a particular section but for everyone. The post has a lot of dignity attached to it."

On DU facing criticism over its sky-high cut-offs, Singh said, "I want to understand the cut-off system. In DTU, admissions were done through JEE, while in the East Delhi campus of the university, admission was on merit basis."