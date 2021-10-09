STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Yogesh Singh takes charge as new Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University

He also said that he will hold discussions with teachers and principals to see whether any changes need to be made to the cut-off system followed by DU for admissions.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh

Newly-appointed Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Yogesh Singh on Friday assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University and said that meeting all stakeholders and understanding the pressing issues facing the university will be his priority. 

He also said that he will hold discussions with teachers and principals to see whether any changes need to be made to the cut-off system followed by DU for admissions. Singh, who is DU's 23rd VC, succeeds Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty. 

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday approved relieving of Singh as Delhi Technological University VC to enable him to take charge of the new job. Singh said, "The vice-chancellor is not for a particular section but for everyone. The post has a lot of dignity attached to it."

On DU facing criticism over its sky-high cut-offs, Singh said, "I want to understand the cut-off system. In DTU, admissions were done through JEE, while in the East Delhi campus of the university, admission was on merit basis."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogesh Singh Delhi University Delhi University VC DU vice chancellor
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp