Delhi University: Increased interest in philosophy, college seats filled up in first list

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s colleges have seen an increased interest in BA (Honours) philosophy this year. Nearly half of the colleges offering the course saw seats filling up in the unreserved category in the first list itself.

College principals and teachers have attributed the rise in the course’s popularity to lower cut-offs, an increase in interest in the subject due to the uncertain situation prevailing in wake of Covid-19 and the course being the foundation stone for pursuing other fields such as UPSC and law.

Out of the 15 colleges that offer the course, seven have filled up their seats for the unreserved category in the first list itself.

These include prominent colleges like Miranda House, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram and off-campus colleges such as Lakshmibai College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College.

Principal of Miranda House Dr Bijaylakshmi Nanda said, “BA (Honours) philosophy is a choice for those students who have slightly less marks. One can opt for the course despite not having studied for it earlier.”

The college pegged a cut-off of 97.50 per cent in the first list and has now closed admissions for the course.

Dr Vijay Kumar, an assistant professor at the Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, said they have filled almost 60 per cent of the seats for the course and there is a possibility that they will be completely filled up in the second list. The college has already closed admissions for the unreserved category in

the first list.

“During the pandemic, people developed a philosophical orientation owing to the uncertainties posed by the Covid-19 situation,” said Kumar. Principal of Indraprastha College for Women Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, said the slightly lower cut-offs could be a reason for the increase in the course’s popularity. The college filled up its seats in the unreserved category for the course with the cut-off at 93 per cent.