Increase greenery to reduce dust pollution, says official

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To reduce dust pollution and to make city streets greener, the government has decided to

enhance greenery on its roads and flyovers with the help of shrubs, hedges, creepers among other plants, said government officials.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, central and side verges of roads and flyovers will be spruced up with seasonal flowering plants and shrubs on various road stretches and flyovers.

“There are many flyovers and roads where greenery is less which results in dust. We have identified such stretches to enhance greenery and beautify these streets,” said a senior PWD official.

“Some of these stretches include the Ring Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, IIT flyover etc. In the mega drive, we will use decorative and seasonal flowering plants,” a senior PWD official.

The official said that the main aim of the project is to cut down dust pollution due to open spaces and dirt patches on roads. No dry and vacant space will be left on roads for the dust to fly, the official said.

The move comes after CM Arvind Kejriwal directed PWD officials to improve greenery to reduce dust pollution in the city. According to PWD officials, tenders have been issued for improving greenery and beautification of a number of flyovers.