STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Increase greenery to reduce dust pollution, says official

The official said that the main aim of the project is to cut down dust pollution due to open spaces and dirt patches on roads.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To reduce dust pollution and to make city streets greener, the government has decided to 
enhance greenery on its roads and flyovers with the help of shrubs, hedges, creepers among other plants, said government officials.       

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, central and side verges of roads and flyovers will be spruced up with seasonal flowering plants and shrubs on various road stretches and flyovers. 

“There are many flyovers and roads where greenery is less which results in dust. We have identified such stretches to enhance greenery and beautify these streets,” said a senior PWD official. 

“Some of these stretches include the Ring Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, IIT flyover etc. In the mega drive, we will use decorative and seasonal flowering plants,” a senior PWD official.

The official said that the main aim of the project is to cut down dust pollution due to open spaces and dirt patches on roads. No dry and vacant space will be left on roads for the dust to fly, the official said.

 The move comes after CM Arvind Kejriwal directed PWD officials to improve greenery to reduce dust pollution in the city. According to PWD officials, tenders have been issued for improving greenery and beautification of a number of flyovers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Dust Pollution
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp