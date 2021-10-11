STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Tejaswini’ curbs crime against women 

The review of a Delhi Police initiative to curb crime against women in the city’s northwest district has found a stark improvement in the law and order situation of the area.

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The review of a Delhi Police initiative to curb crime against women in the city's northwest district has found a stark improvement in the law and order situation of the area, said officials.

The ‘Tejaswini’ initiative was started on July 10 to curb crime against women and to ensure their safety 
and security. After success of Tejaswini’, women in the area are feeling more secured and safe, and are quite satisfied with the initiatives, an official statement said. 

The initiative also aimed to reach out to the women belonging to all strata of the society and also safeguard their rights and dignity to create a conducive atmosphere where they feel at home. 

According to the police, 46 women constables were deployed in the crime-infested and sensitive beats, including JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakurpur and Pitampura residential areas, market and mall complexes, metro stations, schools and colleges. 

