Bowl of goodness

Malaika Arora has not only managed to stay relevant for decades, but is also a fabulous poster girl for fitness and clean eating.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora (Photo | PTI)

By Heena Khandelwal
Express News Service

Actress, dancer, model, VJ (video jockey) and television personality, Malaika Arora has not only managed to stay relevant for decades, but is also a fabulous poster girl for fitness and clean eating.

So, when Malaika launched a pan-India delivery-only kitchen that offers healthy food, we caught up with the diva to know how her venture is a reflection of her personal diet and lifestyle.

Excerpts:

Your fitness inspires women across generations. Take us through your routine.

I am an early riser. I start my morning with oil pulling followed by a cup of immunity water, which is (a concoction of) hot water, ginger and lemon. After this, I practise yoga, go for a brisk walk, and then have a clean, healthy and wholesome breakfast.

Tell us about your latest venture. What made you enter the F&B space?

There is a perception that healthy food is not delicious, or that nutritious food doesn’t taste as good. I wanted to break this myth and share with them something that I eat on a daily basis. Nude Bowls offers easy meals that are well balanced and appeal to different palates, with options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Have you always been into clean eating? Is there a guideline that you follow when it comes to your diet?

I have always been conscious of clean and balanced eating. I don’t believe in diets and I truly feel that one should listen to their body and eat everything that it needs, but always in moderation.

Run us through your diet. What do you eat for breakfast, lunch, evening snack and dinner?

I don’t have a set menu for every day; I listen to my body and modify my diet accordingly. My everyday meal is pretty much what one eats in a regular Indian household—vegetables, dal, rice and roti. I do, however, make it a point to take my green juice every morning and I try to include superfoods like chia seeds and avocado among other items in my meals from time to time.

Nude Bowls is available on the EatSure App

