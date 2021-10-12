Delhi: Popular Durga Puja goes online amid COVID rules

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the oldest and popular Durga Puja in Delhi — Matri Mandir of Safdarjung Enclave — has taken a virtual step to offer equal opportunity for all to celebrate the long festival.

“The puja rituals will be streamed live on our Facebook page for the benefit of all devotees worldwide. We have also arranged darshan for devotees coming in person from 8 am to 11 am, from 3 pm to 6 pm and from 8 pm to 10 pm,” said the association.

Matri Mandir Samity, which entered the 55th year of Durga Puja celebration this year, is performing the rituals with a limited number of people.

The association has installed a small idol of Ma Durga keeping in mind the request and sensitivities of several devotees who have been constantly in touch with them, said the committee.

This year the management decided that the celebrations would be strictly as per the guidelines laid down by the Delhi government.

“Due to Covid constraints we shall not be able to distribute any prasad/bhog to the visitors, and pushpanjali would be strictly online. All Covid norms have to be followed by all the devotees visiting the Matri Mandir,” it said.