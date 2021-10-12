STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Going matte

You also get a neat black trunk lip garnish that brings out its sporty avatar and finishing off the package are the stunning black alloy wheels.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rapid

Rapid

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Skoda has introduced the Matte Edition of the Rapid and it sports a distinctive look. Adding to its style quotient are the glossy black radiator grille and spoiler, black door handles and black body side moulding that accentuates the side profile of the car.

You also get a neat black trunk lip garnish that brings out its sporty avatar and finishing off the package are the stunning black alloy wheels.

The cabin is finished in a dual tone Tellur Grey colour with premium black leatherette upholstery that has Alcantara inserts.

The Rapid also gets a 16.51 cm Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment system that has a rear-view camera integrated to allow for ease of parking. Skoda has kitted out the Rapid Matte Edition with a USB air purifier as well.

As far as safety is concerned, the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition comes with essential features like dual airbags, ABS, parktronic rear parking sensors, an anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger and a rough road package and engine immobiliser. Skoda is also offering the Rapid with a 
six-year Skoda Shield, plus warranty.

The Rapid has been a great sedan that gives you that typical ‘European’ build and feel and with the 1.0 TSI engine under the hood, it is an absolute delight to drive. Skoda has done an excellent job of pricing it right with the 1.0-litre manual transmission version available at Rs 11.99 lakh while the automatic retails for Rs 13.49 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapid
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp