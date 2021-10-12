Going matte

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Skoda has introduced the Matte Edition of the Rapid and it sports a distinctive look. Adding to its style quotient are the glossy black radiator grille and spoiler, black door handles and black body side moulding that accentuates the side profile of the car.

You also get a neat black trunk lip garnish that brings out its sporty avatar and finishing off the package are the stunning black alloy wheels.

The cabin is finished in a dual tone Tellur Grey colour with premium black leatherette upholstery that has Alcantara inserts.

The Rapid also gets a 16.51 cm Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment system that has a rear-view camera integrated to allow for ease of parking. Skoda has kitted out the Rapid Matte Edition with a USB air purifier as well.

As far as safety is concerned, the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition comes with essential features like dual airbags, ABS, parktronic rear parking sensors, an anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger and a rough road package and engine immobiliser. Skoda is also offering the Rapid with a

six-year Skoda Shield, plus warranty.

The Rapid has been a great sedan that gives you that typical ‘European’ build and feel and with the 1.0 TSI engine under the hood, it is an absolute delight to drive. Skoda has done an excellent job of pricing it right with the 1.0-litre manual transmission version available at Rs 11.99 lakh while the automatic retails for Rs 13.49 lakh.