Gurugram sewage drains life out of Najafgarh Jheel

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Najafgarh Jheel, shared by both Delhi and Haryana, receives continuous input of sewage from Gururgram as well as surrounding villages of the national capital, stated a report submitted by the Wetland Authority of Delhi (WAD) to the National Green Tribunal.

"At present, Gurugram is generating 300MLD raw sewage whereas the official projections are 533 MLD for 2021. Estimates of how much sewage Gurugram produces vary. One set of data says the city generates about 225 MLD of sewage, and its treatment plants can process only 148 MLD,” the report read.

It also stated that with respect to pH and dissolved oxygen, the lake was not meeting the water quality criteria which would support propagation of wildlife and fisheries.

As per the WAD report, the analysis of water quality done by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) found that the water quality met the desired criteria upstream where pH and DO were 7.44 and 7.5mg/l, respectively.

However, with mixing of sewage in the waterbody, the pH stood at 5.06 and DO at 3.5 mg/l. The standard DO for a wetland is 4mg/l or more, while the pH should be 6.5-8.5.

Najafgarh Jheel and its surrounding areas are included within the Zonal Plan, designated for maintenance of lake environments. This includes areas within revenue villages of Rawta, Gumanhera, Jainpur, Shikarpur and Devrala.

The government approached the Union Environment ministry in August and sought clarification whether the state should go ahead with the execution of the plan or wait for Haryana’s Environment Management Plan in this regard for the area of Najafgarh Jheel falling under their jurisdiction. The Centre hasn’t responded so far.

Wildlife at stake

