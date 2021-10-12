STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gurugram sewage drains life out of Najafgarh Jheel

Najafgarh Jheel and its surrounding areas are included within the Zonal Plan, designated for maintenance of lake environments.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage Drain

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Najafgarh Jheel, shared by both Delhi and Haryana, receives continuous input of sewage from Gururgram as well as surrounding villages of the national capital, stated a report submitted by the Wetland Authority of Delhi (WAD) to the National Green Tribunal. 

"At present, Gurugram is generating 300MLD raw sewage whereas the official projections are 533 MLD for 2021. Estimates of how much sewage Gurugram produces vary. One set of data says the city generates about 225 MLD of sewage, and its treatment plants can process only 148 MLD,” the report read.

It also stated that with respect to pH and dissolved oxygen, the lake was not meeting the water quality criteria which would support propagation of wildlife and fisheries.

As per the WAD report, the analysis of water quality done by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) found that the water quality met the desired criteria upstream where pH and DO were 7.44 and 7.5mg/l, respectively.

However, with mixing of sewage in the waterbody, the pH stood at 5.06 and DO at 3.5 mg/l. The standard DO for a wetland is 4mg/l or more, while the pH should be 6.5-8.5.

Najafgarh Jheel and its surrounding areas are included within the Zonal Plan, designated for maintenance of lake environments. This includes areas within revenue villages of Rawta, Gumanhera, Jainpur, Shikarpur and Devrala.

The government approached the Union Environment ministry in August and sought clarification whether the state should go ahead with the execution of the plan or wait for Haryana’s Environment Management Plan in this regard for the area of Najafgarh Jheel falling under their jurisdiction. The Centre hasn’t responded so far.

Wildlife at stake  

With respect to pH and dissolved oxygen the lake was not meeting the water quality criteria which would support  wildlife and fisheries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Najafgarh Jheel Gurugram
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp