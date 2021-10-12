STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New licence policy for spa centres: South Delhi Municipal Corporation

For grant of licences, spa owners will have to ensure that the premises should be structurally sound and be kept clean.

Spa

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday said that it has come up with a new license policy for spa and massage centres under its jurisdiction. According to officials, the policy has been approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“The civic body has framed general and technical guidelines for running of spa and massage centres. New conditions have been added in which cross gender massage will not be allowed while police verification will be mandatory,” said a statement. 

Spas centres can remain open only between 9 am and 9 pm. “The sections for men and women will be different. Police verification of the owner will be mandatory before issuing a license. Also, there will be a mandatory provision for production of identity cards for all customers,” it said.  

In addition to this, the department said that no new spa/massage centres will be allowed to open in residential areas. It directed centres to strictly adhere to instructions for grant and renewal of health trade licenses.

“Permission will be granted in areas coming under the category of commercial, local commercial, notified commercial and mixed land use,” it said.

For grant of licences, spa owners will have to ensure that the premises should be structurally sound and be kept clean. The structure stability certificate should be signed by a structural engineer.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC
