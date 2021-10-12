STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan national arrested in Delhi; AK-47, several other arms recovered

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:48 AM

Ali was living as an Indian national.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani national has been arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

He was living as an Indian national.

At his instance, AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

