1200 farmers booked over Noida protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An FIR was lodged on Tuesday against 1,200 to 1,500 farmer protestors, including women, who have been charged with murder attempt, rioting, wrongful confinement, destruction of public property, among others, during an ongoing protest outside Noida Authority office, officials said.

Hundreds from several villages in Noida have been protesting for over 40 days against the local authority, especially hiked compensation for their land acquired by the government.

The protest is not part of the ongoing anti-farm law stir. According to police officials, the protestors led by farmer leader Khaleefa had locked the main gate of Noida Authority office in Sector 6 and also attacked police personnel deployed at the site.

“The protestors started a march from Baraat Ghar in Harola towards Noida Authority, raising slogans and hurling abuses against the officials. Those leading the march paid no heed to police announcements and efforts to pacify them, and the protestors broke past the barricades set up to control the crowd,” said an official.