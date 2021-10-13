‘Chandni Chowk to become more lively’

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to make the recently revamped and beautified Chandni Chowk stretch more lively to tourists, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed the tourism department to start cultural activities on the 1.4km long stretch between the Town Hall to Jain Mandir entry.

According to a government official, Sisodia who holds the portfolio of Delhi Tourism Department directed the officials to initiate a plan for cultural activities in the next 15-20 days.

Under this initiative, the government wants to engage folks dancers and musicians, Qawwali, story reading, nukkad nataks, pottery and other such activities.

At the inauguration of the redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the plan was to promote night tourism withstreet food stalls having typical delicacies of Purani Dilli, which will be operational till 11 pm.

Officials added, “More work is yet to be done to maintain the beautification and streetscaping. People have been spitting and littering the place. The government plans to engage more civil defence volunteers and remove encroachments A fine will be imposed for spitting, throwing garbage, and violating other rules.”

Officials said the rickshaw movement will also be regulated to avoid traffic and congestion. “Yes, we are planning some activities at the open spaces to make it livelier. But, the plan is in the pipeline and will see when to implement the timings as per the DDMA and high court order,” said Swati Sharma, Secretary of Tourism Department.