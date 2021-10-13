Girls taking over leadership positions under NGO Plan India initiative

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On International Girl Child Day on Tuesday, 30 girls from all over India took over leadership positions of ambassadors, high commissioners across diplomatic missions, corporate and government bodies for the day, NGO Plan India said.

Through these symbolic takeovers, these highly determined champions smashed gender stereotypes, encouraged positive discourses, called out on discriminatory social norms and mobilized supporters for a gender equal society, they said.

Executive Director of Plan India Mohammed Asif said that though symbolic in nature, by occupying such positions of power the ‘girl changemakers’ are able to amplify their voice to a larger audience.

It also serves as an inspiration for them as they go about planning for their career and prominent roles in society.

Head of Public Diplomacy at Embassy of Israel Orly Goldschmidt said, "It was our great pleasure to collaborate with Plan India on such an important campaign. We were very happy to welcome Samta in our Embassy. She is a bright, young girl, with lots of dreams and ambitions. Interacting with her and getting to know her was inspiring. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours."

One of the 30 girls who have taken over influential positions across diplomatic missions and elsewhere in the country, Samta has been placed at Israel embassy.