Issue smart cards to advocates for security at entry gates, say bar bodies 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Entry of advocates in court premises should be allowed based on a ‘smart card’ having a digital chip for verification of identity, lawyers’ bodies told the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association and Bar Council of Delhi in their suggestions given to a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel on improving court security, said that such smart cards would be akin to the ‘proximity cards’ issued to lawyers for securing entry in the apex court.

The bench had earlier asked all stakeholders, including the Centre, Delhi government, and various bar associations to also give their suggestions on the issue so that they could be incorporated in the order.

“Advocates may be permitted with ID cards, like proximity cards in Supreme Court.

There will be a mechanical scanning of these digitised cards,’ said DHCBA President and senior lawyer Mohit Mathur. Lawyer Devendra Singh, appearing for BCD, stated that a new card containing a ‘chip’ will be issued to advocates regulating their entry into court premises.