STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Issue smart cards to advocates for security at entry gates, say bar bodies 

Entry of advocates in court premises should be allowed based on a ‘smart card’ having a digital chip for verification of identity, lawyers’ bodies told the Delhi HC.

Published: 13th October 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Entry of advocates in court premises should be allowed based on a ‘smart card’ having a digital chip for verification of identity, lawyers’ bodies told the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association and Bar Council of Delhi in their suggestions given to a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel on improving court security, said that such smart cards would be akin to the ‘proximity cards’ issued to lawyers for securing entry in the apex court. 

The bench had earlier asked all stakeholders, including the Centre, Delhi government, and various bar associations to also give their suggestions on the issue so that they could be incorporated in the order.
“Advocates may be permitted with ID cards, like proximity cards in Supreme Court.

There will be a mechanical scanning of these digitised cards,’ said DHCBA President and senior lawyer Mohit Mathur. Lawyer Devendra Singh, appearing for BCD, stated that a new card containing a ‘chip’ will be issued to advocates regulating their entry into court premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Delhi High Court
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp