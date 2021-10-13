STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PWD set to begin redevelopment work on ‘Heritage Corridor’ project 

The stretch is 3.24-km long encompassing six roads which will be developed at Chandini Chowk and the adjoining area.

Published: 13th October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Consultants appointed for the Phase-2 project to start work soon at Chandni Chowk.

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After redeveloping the 1.4 km Chandni Chowk stretch, the Public Works Department (PWD) is all set to begin work on the ‘Heritage Corridor” and redevelopment of the six arterial roads. The department has completed all the formalities and has appointed consultants for the Phase-II project.

“The consultant has been appointed and we are waiting to start the civil construction on ground. As these stretches fall in the heritage line, it is looked at by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC). The Urban Development department sanctioned the funds to SRDC and then to the PWD,” said a senior PWD official.

The official said that once the funds are sanctioned, the construction work will begin in six months and take 18 months for its completion. 

These roads are Nayi Sarak from Town Hall to Chawri Bazar, Bali Maran Road from Balli Maran to Chawri Bazar Charkewalan, Gali Qasim Jaan from Lal Quan to Bali Maran, Rodgran from Lal Quan to Farash Khana police station, Farash Khana-GB Road to Lal Kuan and Lal Quan Main Road from Sardar Swaroop Singh Chowk to Hari Kari Chowk.

Officials said that the project is being directly monitored by the PWD minister Satyendar Jain who directed the officials to expedite the projects a couple of months ago. As per officials, the department will execute the project in four phases.

The heritage corridor project involves streetscaping to beautify the stretch. It includes Netaji Subhash Marg-Delhi Gate-Kashmere Gate, the phase-II development of Chandini Chowk road and redevelopment of Jama Masjid Road.

