‘UNCAR’ for a day every week: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Like last year, ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign is back. In this drive, citizens are urged to switch the ignition off at the traffic signals.

According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Petroleum Conservation Research Association has researched and presented data that shows this simple practice reduces pollution by 13-20 per cent. This campaign will formally begin from October 18.

Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to citizens to partake in three campaigns started by the Delhi government which aim to curb air pollution in the city.

“I want to appeal to all the people of Delhi to help by contributing in three major campaigns. Throughout the last few years, we have worked hard in fighting against pollution, and we will continue to do so with all the efforts of the people of Delhi,” said Kejriwal at a press conference.

In the second campaign, the AAP government aims to promote the use of public transport such as bus, metro or carpool and avoid using personal vehicles at least once a week.

“Experts have noted that doing this more than once a week or at least once, will help us bring down the levels of pollution,” added Kejriwal.

In the third campaign, Kejriwal highlighted the Green Delhi application launched last year that has resolved around 23,000 complaints till date.

‘Pollution levels are within safe limits in CITY’

Kejriwal said: “Since the last one month, I have been tweeting data about Delhi’s air pollution levels consistently. I am doing this to make people aware of the actual pollution levels of Delhi. We saw how Delhi’s pollution levels are within safe limits despite the presence of vehicular, industrial, and all other sources of pollution throughout the year.”

According to the Aam Aadmi Party government, the pollution levels stay in the safe zone throughout the year but increase at this time of the year.