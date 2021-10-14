STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP appeals to centre for Chhath Puja guidelines

Manoj Tiwari questioned the AAP government’s move saying it should have sought the guidelines before prohibiting the festival if it was serious.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the BJP trying to corner it over denial of permission for public celebration of Chhath Puja, the AAP government is now seeking to turn the tables by putting the ball in the Centre’s court.

Asserting that the Delhi government was keen to allow Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to issue revised guidelines on Covid restrictions and accused the BJP of playing politics over the issue.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the Centre to issue guidelines for the Chhath festival following consultations with medical experts.

However, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari questioned the AAP government’s move saying it should have sought the guidelines before prohibiting the festival if it was “serious”.

“I am sorry to say…you are guilty of hardline Muslim appeasement in Delhi. Through the ban on Chhath, you have hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” Tiwari said in a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

The BJP has been up in arms, trying to rally Purvanchalis, since the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on September 30 prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and other public places. Tiwari took out a rath yatya against the ban and was even injured on Tuesday after being hit by a water cannon during a protest outside Kejriwal’s residence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Chhath Puja Guidelines Chhath Puja
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp