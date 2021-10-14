STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bringing burger delight to Delhi's slum children

Every once in a year, Dr Jyoti Anand who runs an NGO Anand, takes 100 children from Delhi’s these slum areas to any of the popular fast food chain outlets for lunch.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Jyoti Anand believes that slum kids too have right to good food.

Dr Jyoti Anand believes that slum kids too have right to good food.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Every year, children living in the slums of Harkesh Nagar, Sukhdev Vihar and Ishwar Nagar eagerly wait for the day to come when they can go out and spend a day enjoying eating burgers, fries and pastries.

Every once in a year, Dr Jyoti Anand who runs an NGO Anand, takes 100 children from Delhi’s these slum areas to any of the popular fast food chain outlets for lunch.

“Why shouldn’t slum kids get a chance to eat in any fancy food outlets like any other kids do? They too deserve to enjoy and have a good time. Most of the time we see them at popular places begging for such food,” said Dr Jyoti Anand.

Jyoti has been following this ritual for the past seven years in a row now. Two days ago, she took these 100 slum kids to Wendy’s.

The idea came up seven years ago when Jyoti, near her office area, noticed that slum children would spend hours glaring at these fast food outlets or eagerly wait for someone to woffer them food.

“I decided that at least once in a year they should be taken to either McDonalds or any other place. We try to take new slum kids every year. Before visiting, we pre-book the outlet,” she noted.

Jyoti is now a full time social worker, who through her NGO is trying to bring changes in the lives of slum residents. She is running three schools in the national capital and also helps children get admission in government or private schools.

With more than 200  volunteers, Anand NGO is also involved in providing workshops for women where they create awareness on the need of sanitary pads or the use of condoms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harkesh Nagar Sukhdev Vihar Ishwar Nagar Dr Jyoti Anand NGO Anand delhi Delhi slums
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp