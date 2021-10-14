STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No licence for storing firecrackers: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said it will not issue any temporary licence for storage and sale of firecrackers this festival season.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it will not issue any temporary licence for storage and sale of firecrackers this festival season.

The development comes after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on September 28 imposed a ‘complete ban’ on sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2022 in the national capital. 

The order has been issued keeping in view the possibility of another surge of Covid-19 in the city, severe air quality index level which can aggravate chronic health conditions of citizens and various orders of Supreme Court of India and National Green Tribunal. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) Guriqbal Singh Sindhu said, “For ensuring compliance of DPCC’s order in letter and spirit, Delhi Police is not issuing any temporary licence for the storage and sale of firecrackers this festive season.” 

On Wednesday, over 470 kg illegal firecrackers were recovered from a godown in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area and the owner was arrested, police said.

IMMERSE DURGA IDOLS AT HOME, DPCC ASKS PEOPLE

Ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, the DPCC on Wednesday prohibited idol immersion in any water body and asked people to immerse them at home in buckets or containers, saying the consequent pollution in rivers and lakes was a matter of concern.

“Idol immersions should not be allowed during the forthcoming Durga Puja in any public place including Yamuna River. The idol immersion ritual may be performed within the home premises in a bucket or container,” it said in a notification.

On festive occasions it has been a tradition to immerse idols in water bodies which is a major concern. 

Ban on use of Plaster of Paris, baked clay 

DPCC also forbade the use of plaster of paris (PoP) or baked clay for making idols and insisted on using only natural materials like traditional clay, noting that the chemical paints, colours, contain hazardous chemicals which cause harmful effects on the aquatic life. 
 

