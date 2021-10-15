STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28 Tihar officials suspended for complicity

Additionally, the services of two contractual employees were terminated. Two officials will be suspended by government.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prisons Department has suspended 28 officials of Tihar Jail No. 7 after they were found to be complicit with Unitech’s imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, said officials.

Additionally, the services of two contractual employees were terminated. Two officials will be suspended by government. The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday registered a case after 32 officials were found to be complicit with the duo. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The Supreme Court on October 6 directed suspension of Tihar jail officials, registration of case against them and full probe into their collusion with Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, based on Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s report. The apex court had directed that the officials who have been found to be complicit in the course of the enquiry to be placed under suspension and further directed the Union Home Ministry to respond to the suggestions in the report submitted by Asthana.

The former Unitech promoters had been shifted from the Tihar Jail to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail, following an SC order. The court had said that two reports of the Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra and the connivance of Tihar Jail staff in flouting orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some ‘serious and disturbing’ issues.

