48k aspirants secure DU seats under two cut-off lists

More than half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled

Published: 15th October 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

File photo shows members of a students’ outfit raising slogans against high cut-offs in Delhi University for undergraduate admissions | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 48,000 students have secured their admission at Delhi University under the two cut-off lists, while the university has received more than 1.18 lakh applications till now. Thursday was the last day for colleges to approve pending applications and the third cut-off would be released on Saturday.

The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the two cut-offs, while 48,582 students have paid the fees, thereby filling up more than half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats. As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by the principals.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, the principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said nearly 440 seats out of 820 have been filled up. “We have 10 students who have applied to the BCom programme. The cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list,” he said.

The cut-off for the BCom programme was pegged at 100 per cent in the first list but the course did not find any takers so the cut-off was reduced in the second list. At Hindu College, 1,858 students have secured their admission till date.

“The third cut-off list is likely to see a decline of up to one per cent for courses. We have already filled up the unreserved seats for BCom (Honours) while OBC is almost filled up. There will be vacant seats in the reserved categories and there is likely to be a reduction of up to one per cent in the third list. A meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on the cut-offs,” said Manish Kansal, admission convener at the college. 

Recruitment process begins
The Assistant (Registrar) Colleges on Wednesday issued a circular to chairpersons of governing bodies of colleges to fill up teaching and non-teaching posts, including regular principals of various colleges.

There are nearly 20 colleges, which do not have regular principals. Some of these are fully or partially funded by Delhi government and their governing bodies are yet to be constituted. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has said recruitment would be a regular activity in the varsity. 

Association seeks absorption of temporary faculty
The Academics For Action and Development, teachers’ group of Delhi University, has demanded the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. “More than 4,500 ad hoc teachers and temporary teachers have been working for years in the colleges and the departments of the university. Some recent experiences for recruitment in some departments were quite painful and shocking, where whole lot of the ad hoc teachers found themselves on the roads one fine morning after being removed from their jobs. Hence, the solution lies in their absorption,” they said

