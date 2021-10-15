STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
App-based smart parking launched in South civic body

The SDMC along with the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (Ltd) (BECIL) has developed this parking app, said officials.

Union minister Anurag Thakur launching the ‘My Parking’ app | TWITTER

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday launched a smart parking app — My Parking — that can guide citizens on real-time basis to available parking lots under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

The app will provide information about total capacity of vehicles that can be parked at the lots and the space available at each site Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth and sports, Anurag Thakur, along with corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan unveiled the app in an event orgainsed at the Civic Centre. 

The SDMC along with the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (Ltd) (BECIL) has developed this parking app, said officials.  With the use of this smart parking app, which has a cashless and paperless transaction mode, tons of paper (since at present parking slips are issued on paper) will be saved on a daily basis and thus help save trees as well, Thakur added. 

SDMC commissioner Gynesh Bharti said at present the civic body was operating 145 surface parking sites across its four zones. This is besides the six multi-level parking sites and two automated parking sites. “The app will also help make the system transparent and hassle-free. BECIL will bear the complete cost of development and maintenance of the app as well as the capital cost of the server and its allied hardware and software,” said Bharti. 

So far such a smart parking system has been only available at some of the parking lots under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The SDMC is the first municipal body to launch such an app. 

