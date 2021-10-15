Ashes of grandeur

Anjani Chadha By

As the entire city comes together to celebrate the occasion of Dussehra today, effigy makers in the Capital have had a tough time owing to dwindling sales.

Talking to us about the problems they’ve faced due to the pandemic, Beram Panwar, an effigy maker from Titarpur, West Delhi, says, “Sab Ravana saste rates mein bikey hain. Do-teen mahine pehle se mehnat shuru ho jati hai, par woh sab mehnat iss saal bekaar ho gayi.

Ravana bikey na bikey, ek barabar hai (We have sold most effigies at lower rates. We start crafting these effigies about two or three months prior. But, this year, all our efforts have gone down the drain.).”

Every year, Delhi would boast of tall Ravana effigies, often as high as 125ft. However, this year, the height of these effigies has diminished significantly.

“Jo bada Ravana banate hain, unhe iss baar orders nahi miley, kyunki phir public ikatthi ho jaati hai (Those who would make tall effigies have not got any orders this year. Tall Ravanas attract a lot of crowd, and this year, there is a threat of COVID.),” says Gulshan Rathore (22), another effigy maker. The sale of middle and small-sized Ravanas have shot up on the other hand. As a result of this, the earnings of effigy makers have almost halved since pre-pandemic times.