STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police register case after AIIMS doctor alleges she was raped by senior colleague

The accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him, they said. The incident took place on September 26 during a birthday party of one of their colleagues, they said.

Published: 15th October 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has lodged a case after a doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Science here alleged that she was raped by one of her senior colleagues during a birthday party inside the campus, officials said on Friday.

The accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him, they said. The incident took place on September 26 during a birthday party of one of their colleagues, they said.

The police received information about the incident on October 11 at the Hauz Khas police station, officials said, adding that the MLC (Medico Legal Case) was also done.

According to the police, when their team reached the hospital and met the victim, she told them that on September 26, one of her senior colleagues allegedly raped her after she went to his room for the birthday celebration.

Based on her statement, a case was registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hauz Khas police station, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"During investigation, the statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC, and raids are being conducted at some hideouts of the accused. Technical surveillance has also been mounted but the accused is still at large," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Rape
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp