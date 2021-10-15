Five constables booked, CBI busts recruitment racket at CRPF unit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a recruitment racket by booking five CRPF constables posted at the headquarters of its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) force, for allegedly taking bribe to get failed candidates selected in the anti-naxal commando unit, said officials.

The agency’s action came on a complaint from the CoBRA headquarters, which alleged that some constables, who underwent pre-induction training at the CoBRA School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics, had alleged that a “criminal network” was operating, which took bribes from failed candidates to get them admitted to CoBRA units, they said.

Following an FIR, the CBI conducted searches at five locations in Delhi, Haryana and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh at the premises of the accused constables, officials said. It is alleged that Mohit Kumar Rathi had approached his unsuccessful training mate Kampilla Mogulaiah, who failed in the final induction test, for ensuring his selection and provided the account number of Narvir Singh, Kanwar’s brother-in-law. Mogulaiah allegedly deposited Rs 35,000 in that account.

Later, the CRPF came to know of several instances where failed candidates were approached by the accused constables for depositing cash in Navir Singh’s account to get selected in the commando unit. The force has alleged that Manoj Kumar had access to files of constables in pre-induction training. Kanwar allegedly used to receive funds in his brother-in-law’s account and communicated this to Manoj Kumar, who helped the failed candidates, the FIR alleged.

Failed candidates paid bribe to get admission

