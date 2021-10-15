Four held for duping railway job aspirants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested four persons for allegedly cheating 400 to 500 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Railways. The accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Love Singh (29), Dayanand Saraswati (34), Sunil Kumar (32) and Amar Kumar (36).

A case was registered on July 26 at Parliament Street police station, where a cab driver alleged that he was cheated of about `5 lakh by Love Singh and his associates in lieu of providing a job of a ticket checker in Indian Railways, a senior police officer said.

Singh was arrested through technical surveillance on October 5. He disclosed that his work was to look for clients and forward their names to his associates in Bihar. Later, a raid was conducted in Patna from where the other three accused, including kingpin Saraswati and Sunil, were arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

One laptop used for preparing the forged documents and some rubber stamps of Indian Railways were recovered from their possession, police said. They would prepare forged documents of Indian Railways and also conduct false medical examination said the DCP.