STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Four held for duping railway job aspirants

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly cheating 400 to 500 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Railways.

Published: 15th October 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested four persons for allegedly cheating 400 to 500 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Railways. The accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Love Singh (29), Dayanand Saraswati (34), Sunil Kumar (32) and Amar Kumar (36).

A case was registered on July 26 at Parliament Street police station, where a cab driver alleged that he was cheated of about `5 lakh by Love Singh and his associates in lieu of providing a job of a ticket checker in Indian Railways, a senior police officer said.

Singh was arrested through technical surveillance on October 5. He disclosed that his work was to look for clients and forward their names to his associates in Bihar. Later, a raid was conducted in Patna from where the other three accused, including kingpin Saraswati and Sunil, were arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

One laptop used for preparing the forged documents and some rubber stamps of Indian Railways were recovered from their possession, police said. They would prepare forged documents of Indian Railways and also conduct false medical examination said the DCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp