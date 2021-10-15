STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt told to act on plaint regarding 77 missing trees

The court was hearing a petition by Khandhari, an environmental activist, seeking a direction for necessary action on her complaint within four weeks.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high court has directed the Delhi government to decide within six weeks a complaint alleging that 77 trees have gone missing in Sarvodaya Enclav area here over a span of seven years. Justice Rekha Palli directed that a reasoned and speaking order be passed by DCF (South) & Tree Officer, South Division, Department of Forests & Wildlife on the complaint made by Bhavreen Kandhari in December 2020.

The court was hearing a petition by Khandhari, an environmental activist, seeking a direction for necessary action on her complaint within four weeks. Delhi government’s counsel said there was no objection with respect to deciding the petitioner’s complaint expeditiously.

“In the light of the aforesaid stand taken by the respondent, the writ petition, along with the pending application, is disposed of by directing the respondent to decide the petitioner’s complaint dated 08.12.2020 by passing a reasoned and speaking order within a period of six weeks from today,” the court ordered on October 11.

The petitioner stated that she made a complaint to the official concerned after two Tree Censuses, that were conducted in Sarvodaya Enclave in 2011-2012 and 2018-2019, showed that 77 trees had gone missing in the colony.

