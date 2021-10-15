Non-bailable warrant against TMC's Vinay Mishra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Trinamool Congress youth leader Vinay Mishra in a money laundering case related to the alleged coal pilferage scam in Asansol, West Bengal.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the case relates to Eastern Coalfields’ mines at Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, and also involves TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma passed the order against Mishra on October 11, on an application moved by the ED. “Accused Vinay Mishra is intentionally not appearing before the court, accordingly, NBWs be issued against him,” the judge said.

ED’s special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that Mishra evaded the summons issued by department. The court also noted that the accused himself did not chose to appear before it and was rather trying to pre-empt the proceedings through intervention of his wife by filing application challenging the legality of the proceedings.